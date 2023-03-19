Specialty chemical cos’ worries may ease3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The confidence on domestic demand will remain strong and Indian manufacturers will benefit from ‘China plus one’, said experts.
After a strong performance in the last two financial years, specialty chemicals manufacturers have seen margin headwinds in the first nine months of FY23, led by high raw material and logistics costs, but analysts expect these concerns to ease gradually.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×