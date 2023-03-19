Specialty chemical cos’ worries may ease

CareEdge also predicts that there may be some pressure on operating profitability in the near future due to the recessionary conditions in major global economies. Despite this, the operating profitability margins are expected to remain healthy, hovering around 18%. Further, all sub-segments of the specialty chemicals sector have undertaken significant capex in the past three fiscal years, ended FY22, and a similar size of capex is currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of FY24, say analysts. The next phase of growth is expected to occur post-completion and stabilization of this capex.