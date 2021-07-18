Specialty chemicals maker Rossari to acquire Tristar Intermediates for 120 cr

Tristar Intermediates established in the year 1998, is engaged in the manufacturing of preservatives, aroma chemicals, and home and personal care additives. Headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, Tristar Intermediates is a preferred supplier to various reputed companies and MNCs across India, Europe, US, and Far East countries. While it has a strong presence in personal care and home care segments, the company’s expansive product range also has applications across diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, paints, automotive, agro-chemicals, and others. Tristar Intermediates has manufacturing facilities at Sarigam (Vapi), Gujarat, with a total capacity of 15,000 MTPA.