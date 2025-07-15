Specta to invest ₹250 cr to nearly treble production capacity

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Specta, the luxury quartz surface brand of building materials player ARL Group, will invest ₹250 crore to nearly triple its production capacity, according to its founder Ankit Jain.

The brand which currently has an annual capacity of 50 lakh square feet is looking to have a total of around 1.4 crore square feet by adding another line at its Jaipur facility, he told PTI.

"Around two and a half years back, we launched the brand Specta for engineered luxury quartz. In a journey of two-and-a-half years, our first plant is reaching (full) capacity now," he said, adding the company will be making fresh investment for a second line at the existing plant.

Elaborating, Jain said,"Currently we are doing around 5 million square feet (annually). We are adding new capacity of around 9 million square feet. So the total will go from 5 million square feet to around 14 million square feet and project outlay would be somewhere around ₹250 crore."

The second line will be operational by the end of this year or at the start of next year, he said, adding 150 new jobs would be created in the new line.

The facility will have the capability to produce 7mm ultra-thin quartz and will also produce significantly larger slab sizes, increasing from the current 57 square feet to approximately 76 square feet.

In terms of sales, Jain said,"With the new plant (coming up), after two year in FY27, we are targeting around ₹500 crore, up from the current ₹150 crore."

Bullish on the growth of the brand, Jain said while the initial expectation for luxury building materials was more from metros and tier one cities "the kind of response we're receiving from the tier II cities and some parts of tier III cities as well has been phenomenal...once the product is out there, people are accepting it pretty well and we've seen good growth from smaller cities as well."