Spectrum sale allowed as per norms: RCom lenders

The sale of spectrum of bankrupt telcos under the IBC proceedings is critical for financial creditors, as they could recover a significant amount of dues from the sale of airwaves as part of the insolvency resolution process of telecom firms. RCom’s total dues, as calculated under the company’s IBC proceedings, stand at nearly ₹49,054 crore. UV Asset Reconstruction Co. is looking to acquire RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd’s spectrum, data centre and enterprise business and real estate assets with a bid of ₹16,000 crore under the IBC.