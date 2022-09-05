'Speculative': Federal Bank clarifies on merger talks with another private bank1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 01:26 PM IST
- Federal Bank said that the news report of a merger between the bank and another private bank is speculative in nature
Federal Bank on Monday issued clarification on news reports that suggested that the private lender is in merger talks with another private bank and said that the report is speculative in nature. Shares of Federal Bank had to jumped hit all-time high level of ₹129 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals.