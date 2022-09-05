Federal Bank on Monday issued clarification on news reports that suggested that the private lender is in merger talks with another private bank and said that the report is speculative in nature. Shares of Federal Bank had to jumped hit all-time high level of ₹129 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals.

“We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature. In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today, which is required to be reported under extant SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and which may have a bearing on the stock price of the company," the bank informed in an exchange filing today.

Further, the company said it is committed to complying with the SEBI regulations, and any information likely to have a bearing on company shares will be disclosed to the stock exchanges in compliance with the listing regulations.

Federal Bank reported a 63.5% rise in its standalone net profit at ₹600.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to ₹367 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its net interest income or NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 13% to ₹1,604.5 crore as compared to ₹1,418 crore year-on-year (YoY). Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.22%, higher by 7 bps YoY and 6 bps QoQ.

Federal Bank's asset quality improved as gross non performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.69% during Q1FY23 as compared to 2.80% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, the lender's net NPAs 0.94% from 0.96% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).