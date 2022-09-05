'Speculative': Federal Bank clarifies on merger talks with another private bank

“We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature. In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today, which is required to be reported under extant SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and which may have a bearing on the stock price of the company," the bank informed in an exchange filing today.