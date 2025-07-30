Spencer’s Losses Mount in Fifth Straight Quarter Amid Turnaround Push

Bengaluru: Spencer’s Retail Ltd, the retail arm of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹61.6 crore for the April–June quarter of FY26, widening from ₹43.2 crore a year earlier.

This marks the company’s fifth consecutive quarterly loss, driven by weak consumer sentiment and high fixed costs. Revenue for the period fell 24% year-on-year to ₹416 crore. However, the management said the loss gap is narrowing as it pushes ahead with its turnaround strategy, which includes exiting low-margin geographies and streamlining operations at its premium subsidiary, Nature’s Basket.

Also read | Spencer's Retail launches quick deliveries, exits loss-making markets The company did not disclose the same-store-sales-growth this quarter but said that sales at older stores declined compared to last year, but the company said this was largely due to the impact of store closures in non-core regions like NCR and South India. “Adjusted for these exits, performance in our core markets has remained stable,” the company said in its press statement.

The company shut six underperforming stores during the quarter and did not add any new outlets, keeping its total store count at 143 across 36 cities. While expansion remained on hold, Spencer’s said it is focusing on improving profitability and efficiency at existing locations.

Amid intensifying competition Spencer’s consolidation comes at a time when competition in the organised grocery and premium food retail space is intensifying. While Spencer’s operates 143 stores across 36 cities, larger rivals like Reliance Retail and DMart are expanding at a much faster pace. Reliance Retail now runs over 19,500 stores across multiple formats, having added nearly 400 outlets in the June quarter alone. DMart, known for its value-driven grocery model, has also expanded its footprint to 426 stores as of July 2025, up from 424 in the previous quarter. With both giants deepening their presence in Tier I and II cities, mid-sized players like Spencer’s are under growing pressure to defend market share, particularly among price-sensitive consumers seeking convenience, consistent availability, and lower prices.

Founded in 2007 and part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Spencer’s Retail Ltd. operates a network of hypermarkets and supermarkets across India, offering a mix of food, grocery, apparel, and daily essentials. The company primarily serves urban and semi-urban consumers through its core Spencer’s format and its premium subsidiary, Nature’s Basket. With a strong presence in metros and Tier I cities, Spencer’s has positioned itself as a multi-format retailer focused on curated assortments, private labels, and an omnichannel strategy aimed at higher-income, convenience-driven shoppers.

Also read | Spencer's Retail CEO, MD Devndra Chawla resigns A key part of Spencer’s ongoing restructuring strategy has been improving the performance of its premium grocery subsidiary, Nature’s Basket, which it acquired in 2019 from the Godrej Group. The acquisition expanded Spencer’s presence into metro markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, where it previously had limited footprint. Nature’s Basket accounted for roughly 13% of the consolidated revenues during the quarter and continued to perform relatively better in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. However, the subsidiary continued to report losses, with a net loss of ₹11.3 crore.

Focus on margins Spencer’s said it is focusing on improving margins by shutting loss-making stores, cutting costs, and optimising operations across its formats, including Nature’s Basket. The group is also evaluating other investments that can be monetised if required and said it has access to unutilised credit lines and promoter support to meet short-term obligations. “The Group is focusing on improvement of margins through discontinuance of loss-making/low-margin stores, cost reduction initiatives, etc.,” the company said in its post-results filing.

As of 30 June, current liabilities exceeded current assets by ₹815.3 crore, though the company said it has sufficient promoter support and access to credit to meet short-term obligations.