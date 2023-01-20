Spencer's Retail CEO, MD Devndra Chawla resigns1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility announced Devendra Chawla as its new CEO and he will report to the company's board.
Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday said its chief executive officer and managing director Devendra Chawla has resigned with effect from 20 January, 2023.
