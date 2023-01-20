Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Spencer's Retail CEO, MD Devndra Chawla resigns

1 min read . 07:00 PM ISTLivemint
Spencer’s Value will offer discounts on a variety of assortments. HT

Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility announced Devendra Chawla as its new CEO and he will report to the company's board.

Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday said its chief executive officer and managing director Devendra Chawla has resigned with effect from 20 January, 2023.

Spencer's Retail said that Devendra Chawla has has tendered his resignation from the position of CEO and Managing Director and also as a Director from the Board of the company.

Devendra Chawla had joined the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2019 as its chief executive officer and managing director for a three-year term. Earlier, he was the chief operating officer of Walmart India.

Meanwhile, Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility announced Devendra Chawla as its new CEO and he will report to the company's board.

Eversource Capital Vice Chairman - Everstone Group and CEO Dhanpal Jhaveri said Chawla's experience of successfully leading many customer-centric businesses will help GreenCell grow into India's leading green surface transport company.

He has over 26 years of experience, holding various leadership positions, including CEO of Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) and Group President - Food, FMCG, Future Group. He had also served as the CEO - Food and Business Head for private brands (Future Group). He also had stints with Coca-Cola and Asian Paints.

Green Cell Mobility is implementing around 1,500 electric buses in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, of which more than 700 e-buses are operational across 23 cities.

Spencer Retail's shares clsoed 2.32 per cent down at 71.45 at BSE.

