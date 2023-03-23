New Delhi: Spencer’s Retail Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anuj Singh as the multi-brand retailer’s chief executive officer and managing director for a period of three years.

“..we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 22, 2023, appointed Anuj Singh as an Additional Director of the company with effect from March 22, 2023 (subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing general meeting of the company), and the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company for a period of three years from the said date," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Singh replaces Devendra Chawla who resigned effective 20 January 2023.

Singh has a Bachelors degree in Statistics from Delhi University, a post-graduate in management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, and an MBA from the London Business School.

“Singh brings over two and half decades of leadership experience across leading organisations in India, Middle East & Europe. He spent his formative professional years working across sales and marketing roles in the paints, tobacco and beverages categories, and then spent over a decade in leadership roles in the beverages and food services industry. He moved back to India in 2017 in a regional leadership role at Nestle. Thereafter, he worked with Walmart India as their chief merchandising officer, and in his immediate past assignment, he was the country head for General Mills India," the company said as part of the filing.

Spencer’s Retail, part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is a multi-format retailer that sells FMCG, fashion, food, staples, general merchandise, personal care, home essentials, electrical and electronics.

The first ever hypermarket in India was launched by Spencer’s in Hyderabad in 2000. Today, Spencer’s runs 191 stores, including Natures Basket, in over 43 cities in India.