Spencer’s Retail Limited appoints Anuj Singh as CEO and MD1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Spencer’s Retail, part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is a multi-format retailer that sells FMCG, fashion, food, staples, general merchandise, personal care, home essentials, electrical and electronics.
New Delhi: Spencer’s Retail Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anuj Singh as the multi-brand retailer’s chief executive officer and managing director for a period of three years.
