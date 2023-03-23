Spencer’s Retail Limited appoints Anuj Singh as CEO and MD

“Singh brings over two and half decades of leadership experience across leading organisations in India, Middle East & Europe. He spent his formative professional years working across sales and marketing roles in the paints, tobacco and beverages categories, and then spent over a decade in leadership roles in the beverages and food services industry. He moved back to India in 2017 in a regional leadership role at Nestle. Thereafter, he worked with Walmart India as their chief merchandising officer, and in his immediate past assignment, he was the country head for General Mills India," the company said as part of the filing.