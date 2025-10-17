SPG 2025: Over 700 global energy experts to convene in Jaipur for petroleum conference

As many as 700 delegates from more than 10 countries, comprising scientists, academicians, technologists, energy professionals, technology innovators, and service providers, will gather at the 15th Biennial International Conference & Exposition of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG) in Jaipur later this month.

The conference will be held from 26 October to 28, 2025, at the Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre and Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), according to a statement released on Friday.

With the theme “Rock to Cloud: Geo-Exploration Empowering Energy Evolution,” the convention comes at a pivotal time when India is reinvigorating its deepwater exploration mission and expanding its quest for new hydrocarbon frontiers to ensure long-term energy security.

“As India’s energy demand is projected to nearly double by 2040, the nation’s upstream sector is intensifying its focus on unlocking the immense potential of its offshore and deepwater basins. SPG 2025 will serve as a premier global platform to deliberate on cutting-edge geophysical technologies, data-driven exploration strategies, and digital innovations that are transforming the exploration landscape and strengthening India’s energy self-reliance,” the statement said.

The technical programme will span the entire exploration value chain, from Seismic Acquisition, Imaging, and Reservoir Characterisation to Digital Geophysics, Cloud Data Analytics, and AI-driven Subsurface Modelling. A special focus will be placed on deepwater exploration case studies, advancements in seismic processing, and emerging geo-scientific research shaping the future of exploration, it said.

‘SPG will function as a live technology showcase’ The SPG 2025 Exhibition will function as a live technology showcase, featuring AI-powered interpretation tools, cloud-based data ecosystems, and high-performance computing platforms designed to reduce exploration cycle time and enhance prediction accuracy, the statement read.

The event will also feature a Geoscience Career Symposium connecting top energy firms with emerging talent, a Business Programme promoting collaboration between industry and technology providers, and Continuing Education Courses led by global experts in deepwater geoscience and digital transformation.