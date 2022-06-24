Spice Money, Religare Broking launch demat awareness campaign

The campaign via television commercial highlights how rural citizens can get assistance to open a free-of-cost Religare demat account from their nearest merchant or kirana store served by Spice Money adhikaris
Spice Money, a rural fintech firm, has launched a digital campaign in partnership with Religare Broking Ltd to provide rural citizens equitable access to investment opportunities.
The campaign via television commercial (TVC) highlights how rural citizens can get assistance to open a free-of-cost Religare demat account from their nearest merchant or kirana store served by Spice Money adhikaris, and the importance of these accounts as primary requisite for investments. “The TVC, with its essence rooted in rural India, ties together the ground-level aspirations of a young Bharat, the ease of opening a Demat account, and the many financial opportunities and resultant financial prosperity that a Demat account can pave the way for," said the firm.
Kuldeep Pawar, SVP & head of marketing, Spice Money said, “Spice Money is dedicated to being a part of the journey of financial inclusion that the country has set upon. With the ten lakhs strong Spice Money Adhikari network serving more than 18000 pincodes in India, we have now partnered with Religare Broking, one of the leading securities firms, to truly democratise the opportunity for investments. Our new digital TVC showcases this partnership and highlights how it will bring to the citizens of Bharat, a plethora of investment opportunities, hitherto available mostly to urban India, as we work towards our commitment in bridging the rural-urban divide."