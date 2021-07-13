Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceHealth launches Covid-19 vaccination centres in these five states

SpiceHealth launches Covid-19 vaccination centres in these five states

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the country extends vaccination to curb surge among population under 30, in Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

SpiceHealth aims to extend the vaccination programme across its 21 labs and collection centres spread across nine cities in India

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, has launched COVID-19 vaccination centres by tying up with major hospitals in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand.

"The company has launched vaccination centres at Delhi's Aashlok Hospital and Paras Hospitals in four states," a company statement said.

SpiceHealth aims to extend the vaccination programme across its 21 labs and collection centres spread across nine cities in India in a phased manner and will tie-up with more hospitals, it added.

Customers can book their vaccination slots on "spicehealth.com".

The company is offering customers a single dose of Covishield at 780, as per the central government guidelines, it said.

India was badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection during April and May this year, when several states found themselves lacking medical oxygen, drugs, vaccines and hospital beds.

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data, while 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819 on Tuesday.

