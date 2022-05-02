In the Spicejet accident, two out of 14 injured passengers are currently in ICU, DGCA said sharing the latest update. Meanwhile, eight flyers have been discharged so far, an earlier update said. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which started a probe into the incident on Monday, also informed that the aircraft involved in Durgapur turbulence incident is at present grounded in Kolkata.

SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. They were rushed to the hospital as soon as the flight landed in Durgapur.

Speaking on the incident, the Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has tweeted, "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident,"

The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness, he said.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1.

A spokesperson said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised."

The spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured.

Immediately after the incident, the SpiceJet had expressed its regret in its previous statement saying, “SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

(With inputs from agencies)

