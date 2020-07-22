SpiceJet acqui-hires ixigo’s airline tech arm

“All plans for the travel industry have been pushed back by a couple of years. With the travel segment impacted, we didn’t want to focus on two business lines. We thought of this acqui-hire as a win-win, as we wanted to focus entirely on our B2C business, and thought it will take considerable effort and investments to sign up more airlines and scale up our B2B offerings through Travenues," Aloke Bajpai, co-founder, ixigo.com, said in a phone interview.