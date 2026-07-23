SpiceJet adds 3 damp-leased Airbus A320s as fleet expansion plans take off

SpiceJet has expanded its fleet with the induction of three Airbus A320 aircraft under damp-lease arrangements, a move aimed at boosting its operational capacity and supporting its network growth strategy. The airline said all three aircraft have already arrived in India and are scheduled to begin commercial operations later this week.

In a statement, SpiceJet said the newly inducted aircraft will help strengthen connectivity on key domestic routes while supporting its broader expansion plans. The damp-lease model is expected to provide the airline with greater operational flexibility and improved cost efficiencies.

The carrier also revealed that it is in advanced negotiations with several aircraft lessors to bring in more planes over the coming months as part of its ongoing fleet expansion programme.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said: "The induction of these three aircraft is part of our planned capacity expansion. As demand continues to grow, these aircraft will help us add more flights on existing routes, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services. We are steadily building capacity ahead of the busy travel season and remain focused on offering our passengers a wider choice of destinations and a reliable travel experience."

The latest induction follows earlier efforts by the airline to enhance its fleet and operational capabilities. In June, SpiceJet finalised a lease agreement for three Airbus A320 aircraft, which were slated to join its fleet during July 2026.

"SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct three Airbus A320 aircraft on a damp lease basis, further strengthening its fleet and operational capabilities," the airline said in a statement.

With the addition of these aircraft, the airline continues to strengthen its capacity as it looks to expand its domestic network, improve operational reliability and meet growing passenger demand.

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SpiceJet lessors seek deregistration of 4 Boeing 737Max aircraft Lessors of financially stressed SpiceJet have approached the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), seeking the deregistration of four Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft. The airline, however, said on 13 July that the aircraft remained out of service for an extended period and that their deregistration would help eliminate lease rental expenses.

According to public notices issued by the DGCA, Ireland-based lessors Sky High LXXX Leasing Company Ltd and Sky High LXXVII Leasing Company Ltd have submitted requests under the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) framework for the four leased aircraft.

The IDERA mechanism enables aircraft lessors to directly approach a country's aviation regulator to repossess leased aircraft by seeking their deregistration and export in the event of contractual disputes or lease defaults.

The aircraft for which deregistration has been requested are registered as VT-MXA, VT-MXC, VT-MAX and VT-MXB.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have remained grounded for a prolonged period because of High Pressure Turbine (HPT) manufacturing issues affecting their engines, reported PTI.