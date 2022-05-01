Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Spicejet aircraft encounters severe turbulence during descent; several passengers injured

Spicejet aircraft encounters severe turbulence during descent; several passengers injured

The incident occurred in SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft SG-945.
1 min read . 10:55 PM IST Livemint

  • SpiceJet spokesperson in an official notification expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and said it is providing all possible medical help to the injured

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Spicejet aircraft plying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to as many as 12 passengers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport, and the injured passengers were immediately taken to the hospital.

A Spicejet aircraft plying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to as many as 12 passengers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport, and the injured passengers were immediately taken to the hospital.

SpiceJet spokesperson in an official notification expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and said it is providing all possible medical help to the injured. The incident occurred in SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft SG-945.

SpiceJet spokesperson in an official notification expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and said it is providing all possible medical help to the injured. The incident occurred in SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft SG-945.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial