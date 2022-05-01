This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SpiceJet spokesperson in an official notification expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and said it is providing all possible medical help to the injured
A Spicejet aircraft plying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to as many as 12 passengers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport, and the injured passengers were immediately taken to the hospital.
SpiceJet spokesperson in an official notification expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and said it is providing all possible medical help to the injured. The incident occurred in SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft SG-945.
