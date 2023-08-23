SpiceJet moves Delhi HC against order backing ₹270 crore arbitral award to Kalanithi Maran, Kal Airways2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
SpiceJet and its CMD Ajay Singh have filed an appeal challenging a court order to refund over ₹270 crore to Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.
SpiceJet and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ajay Singh on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge's order directing them to refund over ₹270 crore to Sun Group promoter Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways.
