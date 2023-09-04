SpiceJet clears dues via shares

SpiceJet clears dues via shares1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM IST
SpiceJet has been scrambling to raise funds and restore operations for about a fourth of its fleet that has been grounded amid fierce competition in the sector.
NEW DELHI : Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced the allotment of 4.81 crore of equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding ₹231 crore dues, the company announced through a statement filed with BSE today.
