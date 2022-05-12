GURUGRAM: SpiceJet, the country’s favourite airline and Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, have partnered to launch the most rewarding co-branded credit card, powered by Visa that will offer a host of privileges and benefits to customers. The card comes in two variants – SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black, and is aimed at facilitating a superlative travel experience for flyers through SpiceClub, the first frequent flyer program by a low cost carrier in India.

Through this collaboration, the two brands hope to capitalize on the resurgent demand for travel following two years of stagnation caused by the pandemic. Further, with the shared goal of expanding their reach to Tier 2 & 3 cities and other synergies, the brands are committed to serving a much larger populace.

SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage & Voyage Black credit cards were officially launched at Indira Gandhi International airport in the presence of Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD, SpiceJet and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, where they unveiled a special SpiceJet-Axis Bank credit card livery on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Commenting on the occasion, Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with SpiceJet, a brand that shares our vision of expansive reach and unmatched services. As we strive to give our customers a hassle-free payments experience across all touchpoints, this partnership becomes key, especially as we witness travel opening up again and becoming a leading category. The two teams will work together to bring in the synergies, with best of offers and services, thereby truly making a difference to the customers and their travel experience."

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of the SpiceJet-Axis Bank co-branded Credit Card. This card will make every customer journey an even more rewarding one. We are the pioneers of the frequent flyer program for budget airlines in the country and this partnership with Axis Bank significantly strengthens the value offering of SpiceClub. Our association with Axis Bank – founded on the shared vision to offer unparalleled customer experience – is yet another innovative step towards creating a world class travel experience. I hope to see our customers enjoying the benefits of this rewarding collaboration as much as they love to fly with us."

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, “With air travel across the country coming back to pre-pandemic levels, consumers rely on credit cards for unique benefits and value-adds while on the move. Globally, credit cards that offer the best of on ground and inflight experiences remain a popular choice for air travellers. At Visa, we have helped power the SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage credit card to cater exclusively to the needs and indulgences of the discerning Indian air traveller. We are confident of the card setting a new benchmark for air travellers in the country."

The products are designed to enable customers use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with benefits of SpiceJet’s frequent flyer program, SpiceClub.

Customers can earn benefits up to 7% on the Voyage Black credit card which is a Top-tier offering in the travel credit card segment. In addition, the redemption of earned points does not have any limitations on blackout dates, festival demand, and are on first-come basis. Cardholders would get exclusive SpiceClub membership with direct entry in either Silver or Gold tiers, and special benefits like complimentary or discounted travel add-ons, priority check-in, SpiceMax upgrade, preferred seat selection, complimentary meal etc.