SpiceJet and Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card. Details here

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of the SpiceJet-Axis Bank co-branded Credit Card. This card will make every customer journey an even more rewarding one. We are the pioneers of the frequent flyer program for budget airlines in the country and this partnership with Axis Bank significantly strengthens the value offering of SpiceClub. Our association with Axis Bank – founded on the shared vision to offer unparalleled customer experience – is yet another innovative step towards creating a world class travel experience. I hope to see our customers enjoying the benefits of this rewarding collaboration as much as they love to fly with us."