The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that started on Monday. SpiceJet had announced a five-day "1 1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as ₹899, excluding taxes, on its domestic network. The release said the customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of ₹2,000 per booking, which can be used for future bookings. The five-day sale offer was launched on Monday and passengers could fly till 31 March next year on tickets brought under the scheme.

Pointing to the government-imposed fare limits, the aviation regulator has asked SpiceJet to stop the sale, senior officials of the regulator said Monday afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, it was extended till November 24.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23.

Budget carrier SpiceJet had reported a net loss of ₹807.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that led to travel restrictions. It had posted a net profit of ₹56.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the airline said in a statement. For the full financial year 2019-20, its net loss stood at ₹934.8 crore as against a net loss of ₹316.1 crore in 2018-19.

The aviation industry has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and abroad in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated