Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet announces 899 flight ticket offer. DGCA asks airline to stop sale
SpiceJet customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of 2,000 per booking.

SpiceJet announces 899 flight ticket offer. DGCA asks airline to stop sale

2 min read . 01:22 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • DGCA asked SpiceJet to stop ticket sale offer as govt-imposed fare limits are in place
  • SpiceJet had earlier offered discounted one-way base fares starting at 899

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that started on Monday. SpiceJet had announced a five-day "1 1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as 899, excluding taxes, on its domestic network. The release said the customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of 2,000 per booking, which can be used for future bookings. The five-day sale offer was launched on Monday and passengers could fly till 31 March next year on tickets brought under the scheme.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to stop its five-day discounted sale of tickets that started on Monday. SpiceJet had announced a five-day "1 1 offer sale" where it was offering one-way base fares starting as low as 899, excluding taxes, on its domestic network. The release said the customers booking a ticket during the sale will get a complimentary voucher with a maximum value of 2,000 per booking, which can be used for future bookings. The five-day sale offer was launched on Monday and passengers could fly till 31 March next year on tickets brought under the scheme.

Pointing to the government-imposed fare limits, the aviation regulator has asked SpiceJet to stop the sale, senior officials of the regulator said Monday afternoon.

Pointing to the government-imposed fare limits, the aviation regulator has asked SpiceJet to stop the sale, senior officials of the regulator said Monday afternoon.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on May 21 placed upper and lower limits on domestic airfares through seven bands, classified on the basis of flight duration, till August 24. Later, it was extended till November 24.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed on May 25 after nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23.

Budget carrier SpiceJet had reported a net loss of 807.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that led to travel restrictions. It had posted a net profit of 56.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the airline said in a statement. For the full financial year 2019-20, its net loss stood at 934.8 crore as against a net loss of 316.1 crore in 2018-19.

The aviation industry has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and abroad in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated