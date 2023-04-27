SpiceJet appoints Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer

SpiceJet appoints Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer2 min read . 10:17 PM IST
Arun Kashyap will be effective from June 12
Airline carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its Chief Operating Officer.
The appointment of Arun Kashyap will be effective from June 12 and he will report to the airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet said in a release.
He will be rejoining SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Program & Transformation Officer at SpiceJet.
He has also worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.
"I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best," he said," Singh said.
Lender Credit Suisse on Friday filed a contempt petition against SpiceJet in the Supreme Court, alleging the troubled domestic carrier had failed to pay dues that were part of a settlement.
A bench led by judges A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli did not issue any notice to the airline, but agreed to hear the matter on 17 May. The two companies settled a long-pending dispute and reached consent terms in May 2022, according to the petition.
According to SpiceJet, the settlement amount is subject to Reserve Bank of India approval, so the airline could not begin payments as per schedule. It told the court it made the April payment on schedule and that the payment for May shall also be made as per schedule.
The case has its origins in November 2011, when the Ajay Singh-led airline signed a 10-year aircraft servicing and maintenance agreement with SR Technics, a Swiss maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) service provider.
The Swiss firm issued invoices, while SpiceJet issued seven bills of exchange to cover the debt. In September 2012, SR Technics formally gave Credit Suisse all rights to receive payments under the SpiceJet deal. However, the airline failed to make payments of over $24 million, prompting Credit Suisse to file a winding-up petition against SpiceJet in the Madras High Court in 2021.
On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 0.45 per cent down at ₹31.12 on BSE.