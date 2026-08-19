SpiceJet, Aviator ML fined ₹15 lakh each for wasting NCLT’s time

A special bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday imposed a ₹15 lakh fine each on SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Aviator ML 29641 Ltd for wasting the court’s time by informing it of their settlement on the day the order was scheduled to be pronounced.

The tribunal deferred its order on the insolvency pleas against debt-laden SpiceJet and asked the regular NCLT bench to take up the matter on Monday.

The order comes after a hearing on Monday, when SpiceJet informed the tribunal that it had settled its dispute with one of the creditors, Aviator ML. The airline told the bench that it had admitted the debt and made an initial payment of $500,000 under a settlement agreement executed overnight.

The timing of the disclosure angered the tribunal because the matter had already been reserved for pronouncement. The bench said it had repeatedly asked the parties whether there was any possibility of settlement and questioned why the development had not been communicated earlier.

“Precious judicial time has been wasted,” the tribunal said, while also criticising the airline for bringing the settlement on the day the order was to be pronounced. The bench described the approach as a “wrong tactic” and said SpiceJet had effectively taken the court for granted.

The tribunal also noted that a special bench had been constituted to hear the insolvency matters against the airline and that judicial time had been set aside to prepare the orders. The bench said it was already “hard pressed” for time and had put aside other work to deal with the SpiceJet matters.

Counsels representing the other creditors opposed any further delay. They argued that the settlement with one creditor should not stall the seven other petitions, which had already been heard and reserved for orders. One counsel described the move as effectively “buy one get eight free”, arguing that SpiceJet could not settle one claim and seek to defer the entire batch.

The strain SpiceJet has been grappling with huge financial losses and cash strain. For the April-December period of FY26, it reported a net loss of ₹1138.15 crore. Losses widened over the ₹266.8 crore it reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3271,5 crore for the period ending 31 December, down 14% over the year-ago-period.

It is yet to declare its FY26 annual results and January-March quarter (Q4) earnings.