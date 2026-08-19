SpiceJet, Aviator ML fined ₹15 lakh each for wasting NCLT’s time

A special bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday imposed a ₹15 lakh fine each on SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Aviator ML 29641 Ltd for wasting the court’s time by informing it of their settlement on the day the order was scheduled to be pronounced.

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The tribunal deferred its order on the insolvency pleas against debt-laden SpiceJet and asked the regular NCLT bench to take up the matter on Monday.

The order comes after a hearing on Monday, when SpiceJet informed the tribunal that it had settled its dispute with one of the creditors, Aviator ML. The airline told the bench that it had admitted the debt and made an initial payment of $500,000 under a settlement agreement executed overnight.

The timing of the disclosure angered the tribunal because the matter had already been reserved for pronouncement. The bench said it had repeatedly asked the parties whether there was any possibility of settlement and questioned why the development had not been communicated earlier.

“Precious judicial time has been wasted,” the tribunal said, while also criticising the airline for bringing the settlement on the day the order was to be pronounced. The bench described the approach as a “wrong tactic” and said SpiceJet had effectively taken the court for granted.

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The tribunal also noted that a special bench had been constituted to hear the insolvency matters against the airline and that judicial time had been set aside to prepare the orders. The bench said it was already “hard pressed” for time and had put aside other work to deal with the SpiceJet matters.

Counsels representing the other creditors opposed any further delay. They argued that the settlement with one creditor should not stall the seven other petitions, which had already been heard and reserved for orders. One counsel described the move as effectively “buy one get eight free”, arguing that SpiceJet could not settle one claim and seek to defer the entire batch.

The strain SpiceJet has been grappling with huge financial losses and cash strain. For the April-December period of FY26, it reported a net loss of ₹1138.15 crore. Losses widened over the ₹266.8 crore it reported in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3271,5 crore for the period ending 31 December, down 14% over the year-ago-period.

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It is yet to declare its FY26 annual results and January-March quarter (Q4) earnings.

The airline's market share fell to 1.9% in June 2026 from 3.9 in the beginning of the year.

About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.