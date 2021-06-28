SpiceJet board to discuss fund raising options on Wednesday

"Although the vaccination program could boost demand a little, (but) the COVID-19 spread is far wider this year. The recovery last year was much stronger in tier-2 and tier-3 cities since the impact of COVID-19 was less there but the impact this year is much more severe across India," HSBC said adding that it expects 80 million domestic passengers in FY2022, down 44% from pre covid levels (FY2020).