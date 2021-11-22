SpiceJet brings back 737 MAX aircraft after a gap of over 2 years

"737 Max is the safest aircraft in the world, the software rectification was made more than two and half years ago and it has been scrutinized for two years by the regulators around the world. The aircraft has been flying for the last one year in the United States, Europe, Australia and South America and different parts of the world.It has already flown close to 600,000 hours and more than 250,000 commercial flights and this aircraft has absolutely no problem after all the scrutiny," SpiceJet CMD said.