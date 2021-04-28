New Delhi: SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of no-frills airline SpiceJet Limited, on Wednesday airlifted 1,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi, the airline said in a statement.

"These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India," it added.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by SpiceJet, has been working with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen.

SpiceJet Ltd recently airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across the country.

"Considering the current situation across the country, our focus is to airlift as many oxygen concentrators, BiPAPs and other medical devices as possible to cater to the increasing demand. SpiceJet and SpiceHealth are collaborating actively to contribute in our country’s dedicated efforts to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet,

"We have airlifted more than 2000 oxygen concentrators so far and we are looking at bringing about 20,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe," Singh added.

