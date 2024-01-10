SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh says flights to Lakshadweep, Ayodhya to start soon

SpiceJet will soon launch flights to Lakshadweep as well as to Ayodhya, its chief Ajay Singh said on Wednesday and emphasised the latest fund infusion will help the airline become more stronger.

Addressing the shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, Singh also said it will deploy a large chunk of the funds worth ₹2,250 crore to grow the airline.

As on January 7, SpiceJet had 39 aircraft in operations while 26 were on the ground, as per data available on fleet tracking website Planespotter.

Singh told shareholders on Wednesday that the airline has exclusive rights under the government's regional connectivity scheme for Lakshadweep, and will soon launch its air services to the union territory.

The airline chief's mention about the Lakshadweep flights also comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and the Maldives.

Derogatory comments were made by some deputy ministers of the Maldives against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he visited Lakshadweep. Subsequently, there have been calls to boycott the Maldives, which had emerged as a hot destination for Indian leisure travellers post the 2019 pandemic, by some industry bodies as well as travel booking platforms.

Meanwhile, Singh, at the annual general meeting, said the latest fund infusion will lead to SpiceJet becoming a stronger and more resilient airline in the country as well as open market potential and opportunities for the company.

Further, the fresh capital infusion will help bring its grounded aircraft back into operations, he added.

Amid reports that its minority equity partner and global aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners had evinced interest in acquiring SpiceJet and its cargo arm SpiceXpress, sources in the know said the airline is strongly backed by Carlyle.

The entity is taking a keen interest in the airline and SpiceXpress, they added.

Last year, Carlyle Aviation Partners acquired a 7.03 per cent stake in SpiceJet.

