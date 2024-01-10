SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh says flights to Lakshadweep, Ayodhya to start soon
SpiceJet will soon launch flights to Lakshadweep as well as to Ayodhya, its chief Ajay Singh said on Wednesday and emphasised the latest fund infusion will help the airline become more stronger
