SpiceJet clears 100 crore dues to ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran

New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd on Tuesday said it paid ₹100 crore to Sun Group chairman and former promoter of the airline Kalanithi Maran, according to the direction of the Delhi high court on the arbitral award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the airline paid ₹77.5 crore and committed to clear the remaining amount of ₹22.5 crore within a day, as the counsel appearing for Maran refused to accept a cheque that was submitted in the HC, and instead requested SpiceJet to transfer the amount via RTGS.

On 24 August the Delhi high court had ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹100 crore as part of the arbitration award to Maran by 10 September. The airline had informed the court that it couldn’t meet the deadline due to bank holidays on 9 and 10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet owes ₹397 crore to Maran. The court is scheduled to consider on the remaining amount on 3 October.

In the execution of arbitration award, Maran had claimed that SpiceJet had forfeited its right to be heard, as it had wilfully disregarded the orders of the court. Maran’s counsel had requested the HC to seize SpiceJet’s ₹204 crore profit, along with future profits if the debt was not settled.

However, SpiceJet argued that immediate payment could push it into insolvency and will not be in interest of Maran, as he would be categorized as an operational creditor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet informed the court that its deteriorating financials were the result of several factors, including the purchase of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which had to be grounded to comply with regulatory requirements, losses arising out of covid-led disruptions, and high fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In 2018, SpiceJet had lost the arbitration case arising out of the share transfer from Maran to its new management, after the Delhi high court-appointed arbitration panel ruled in favour of Maran, asking SpiceJet and Singh to refund ₹579 crore along with interest. A single judge bench of the HC upheld the order in 2020, and directed the company to refund the ₹579 crore with an interest of ₹243 crore.