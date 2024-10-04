SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

  • SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

Nikita Prasad
Published4 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
A SpiceJet Boeing Ltd. 737-800 jet prepares to land at Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai, India; Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News
A SpiceJet Boeing Ltd. 737-800 jet prepares to land at Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai, India; Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News

Crisis-hit SpiceJet, which has recently raised 3,000 crore, on Friday said it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues as well as deposited ten months' dues of provident fund.

On September 23, the airline announced raising 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares.

An airline spokesperson said that within the first week of raising fresh funds, it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months' dues of PF.

The process of clearing other outstanding dues is ongoing, he said in a statement.

Among other efforts, the airline has reached settlement with various aircraft lessors.

SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial problems and legal woes. It is also operating with a reduced fleet.

 

Along with employee dues, the airline has also cleared outstanding GST payments, signalling a broader effort to rectify its financial standing.

With plans to introduce new aircraft, expand its routes, and restore its network, SpiceJet is signalling its intent to regain a stronger position in the competitive aviation market.

Employees, now relieved and re-energised, are ready to resume their roles with optimism, hoping to see the airline reclaim its foothold in the sector.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsSpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.