SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

Nikita Prasad

  • SpiceJet clears four-month pending salary of employees after GST dues; 10-month PF fee deposited

A SpiceJet Boeing Ltd. 737-800 jet prepares to land at Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai, India; Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News

Crisis-hit SpiceJet, which has recently raised 3,000 crore, on Friday said it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues as well as deposited ten months' dues of provident fund.

On September 23, the airline announced raising 3,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares.

An airline spokesperson said that within the first week of raising fresh funds, it has cleared all pending salary and GST dues and has made significant progress by depositing ten months' dues of PF.

The process of clearing other outstanding dues is ongoing, he said in a statement.

Among other efforts, the airline has reached settlement with various aircraft lessors.

SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds, including financial problems and legal woes. It is also operating with a reduced fleet.

Along with employee dues, the airline has also cleared outstanding GST payments, signalling a broader effort to rectify its financial standing.

With plans to introduce new aircraft, expand its routes, and restore its network, SpiceJet is signalling its intent to regain a stronger position in the competitive aviation market.

Employees, now relieved and re-energised, are ready to resume their roles with optimism, hoping to see the airline reclaim its foothold in the sector.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
