SpiceJet completes 100 crore payment to Kal Airways

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it has completed the payment of ₹100 crore to Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran as per the Delhi High Court's order regarding the execution of an arbitral award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, SpiceJet had presented a cheque for ₹37.5 crore to Maran in court. However, Maran's counsel had declined it and requested SpiceJet to make a bank transfer. Later, in a statement, the troubled airline said it has made payment of of ₹77.5 crore and pledged to pay the remaining amount on Tuesday.

On 24 August, the Delhi high court had asked the airline to pay off ₹100 crore to Maran by 10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet had told the court on Monday that it couldn't meet the payment deadline due to bank holidays on 9 September and 10 September.

SpiceJet owes ₹397 crore to Maran, and the court is scheduled to hear the rest of the payment case on 3 October.

In this arbitration award execution case, Maran's counsel had claimed that SpiceJet had forfeited its right to be heard in court by willfully disobeying orders. They requested the court to seize the entire profit of ₹204 crore from SpiceJet, along with future profits if the debt is not paid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, SpiceJet argued that demanding immediate payment could push the airline into insolvency, which wouldn't benefit the Marans, as they would become operational creditors. SpiceJet also stated about its financial difficulties arose from the various factors, including the purchase of Boeing 737 Max aircraft disallowed for flights by regulators, losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased fuel prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

The Delhi High Court, in its order on 31 July, had upheld the arbitration award and directed the low-cost carrier and its owner, Ajay Singh, to reimburse ₹579 crore plus interest to Kalanithi Maran, the airline’s former promoter. Maran had transferred his shareholding to Ajay Singh in 2015 when SpiceJet faced financial troubles.

Singh took over SpiceJet’s liabilities of ₹1,500 crore as part of the agreement, and Maran later approached the court, alleging non-issuance of convertible warrants and preference shares or return of the money. In 2018, an arbitration panel awarded Maran a refund of ₹579 crore plus interest, and in 2020, the high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as interest payment." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse SpiceJet and investment bank Credit Suisse have engaged in a legal battle since 2015 over unpaid dues totaling approximately $24 million. This disagreement ultimately resulted in the Madras High Court issuing a directive to liquidate the airline in 2021.

The winding-up order was temporarily suspended by apex court which allowed both parties to settle the issue.