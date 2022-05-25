SpiceJet signs settlement agreement with Credit Suisse, shares surge

SpiceJet Limited and Credit Suisse AG have signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with regard to the pending dispute between the two parties, the airline said in a communication to exchanges. SpiceJet shares were up 4% at ₹51.70 on BSE. The settlement and consent terms, which was executed on May 23, 2022, has also been filed before the Supreme Court of India for final orders, the airline said. The settlement involves payment of certain amount upfront and balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline.

