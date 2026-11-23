The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to consider restricting SpiceJet's flight operations unless the airline can demonstrate that it has sufficient financial and operational resources to safely operate its approved schedule, Business Standard reported

The pilots' body has warned that the airline's mounting financial difficulties, grounded aircraft and delayed salary payments could have wider implications for aviation safety.

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In a letter dated November 22 to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the FIP asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to direct the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to assess the airline's financial position and operational preparedness.

According to the Business Standard report, the pilots' body has also sought verification of SpiceJet's proposed ₹5,500-crore fundraising plan, including the source of funds, expected timeline and its intended utilisation.

The airline's board approved the fundraising proposal on November 18 to address its financial difficulties and sustain operations.

The latest intervention comes days after the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet over repeated regulatory violations, flight delays and cancellations, and concerns surrounding its largely grounded fleet.

Why pilots want curbs on SpiceJet's operations The FIP has argued that SpiceJet's financial troubles should not be viewed merely as a corporate or commercial issue, given their potential consequences for passengers, employees and the wider aviation ecosystem.

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In its letter, the pilots' body reportedly flagged mounting liabilities, difficulties in meeting day-to-day financial commitments and reported delays in salary payments to pilots and other employees.

It said some salary dues had reportedly remained unpaid for months.

The association also highlighted the airline's difficulties in meeting payments to aircraft lessors and service providers.

According to the letter, certain service providers have shifted SpiceJet to a cash-and-carry arrangement because of pending dues, adding to operational complications.

The FIP warned that the situation could affect not just airline employees and passengers but also airport operators, aircraft lessors and other service providers.

It said the crisis had implications for the "safety and sustainability of civil aviation in India".

The pilots' body also pointed to SpiceJet's declining market position and operational capacity.

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The airline, which commanded approximately 21% of India's domestic aviation market in 2014, has since witnessed a substantial decline in its market presence.

The FIP said a significant portion of the airline's fleet had remained grounded because of financial constraints, pending lessor payments, maintenance-related issues and difficulties in arranging components and spare parts.

Aircraft lessors are companies or financial institutions that purchase aircraft and lease them to airlines for an agreed period. Delayed payments to lessors can complicate an airline's ability to retain and operate its fleet.

Against this backdrop, the pilots' association has called for a comprehensive assessment of SpiceJet's aircraft availability, maintenance capabilities, crew strength and employee salary payments before allowing it to operate its approved schedule without restrictions.

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Infrastructure: Grounded aircraft and maintenance concerns The airline's operational difficulties have emerged as a key concern in the FIP's representation to the government.

A substantial portion of SpiceJet's fleet has reportedly remained grounded amid financial constraints, pending payments to lessors and maintenance-related challenges.

The association also flagged difficulties in procuring components and spare parts required to keep aircraft operational.

The FIP has therefore sought an immediate assessment of the airline's available aircraft, maintenance infrastructure and technical capabilities. It has also called for an evaluation of crew availability to establish whether SpiceJet has sufficient operational resources to run its scheduled flights safely.

The pilots' body has linked these concerns to the DGCA's recent show-cause notice, arguing that the regulator's observations, combined with the absence of a credible recovery plan, warrant closer scrutiny.

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FIP seeks scrutiny of ₹ 5,500-crore fundraising plan SpiceJet's proposed ₹5,500-crore fundraising has also reportedly come under the pilots' body's scrutiny.

The airline's board approved a proposal on November 18 to raise funds through equity and other permitted financial instruments as it attempts to strengthen its finances.

However, the FIP has asked the government to verify the proposed fundraising, including where the money will come from, when it is expected to be raised and how the proceeds will be deployed.

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