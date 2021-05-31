SpiceJet defers May salaries for many employees after facing fund crunch

NEW DELHI : No-frill airline SpiceJet Limited has informed its employees that the airline has decided to revert to a structure where staff will be paid as per the work hours, due to the adverse impact of the second wave of coronavirus on the revenue and cash flow of the company.

The airline has also deferred salaries for May for a large section of its employees.

"While the salaries May shall be credited to your bank accounts on 1 June, there will be (a) graded deferment of up to 35% for some of our employees. The deferred amount will be released from (the) second week of June 2021 onwards," the company informed all its employees through an email late on Monday.

"Our colleagues in the lowest pay grades will be unaffected by this deferment and their salaries will be paid in full," it added.

A copy of the email has been reviewed by Mint.

Indian airlines have been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a loss of passenger traffic demand.

Collectively, Indian airlines will incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore this financial year, following the widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic and would require additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, rating agency ICRA said in a recent report.

"As you are well aware, India is currently going through one of the worst covid-19 outbreaks in the world. Much like last year, the second wave of covid-19 has hit the Indian aviation industry the hardest, but this time the impact has been much more severe, especially on our industry," SpiceJet said in the email to its employees.

"During this second wave, the passenger traffic has fallen to less than 10% compared with pre-covid levels," it added.

The Ajay Singh-controlled airline has also delayed lease payment to aircraft lessors due to the ongoing crisis. Recently, SpiceJet and Irish lessor Goshawk have been urged to mutually mediate by a UK court, after the lessor took the airline to court for default.

According to reports, Goshawk affiliates Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Limited and Falgu Aviation Leasing Limited, have sued SpiceJet together with Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) for an amount in excess of $25.6 million in unpaid leases.

"Recognizing the sudden surge in the number of active covid cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and load factors, the government has also recently reduced the capacity cap from 80% to 50% of the pre-covid levels capacity. This sudden drop due to unprecedented surge in covid cases coupled with varied travel restrictions across India has adversely affected our revenue and cash flows," SpiceJet informed its employees in the mail.

"It is still unknown whether the cases have peaked-out or the traffic has bottomed-out," it added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson didn't offer comments

