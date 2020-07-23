Home >Companies >News >SpiceJet designated as scheduled carrier to United States

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said it has been designated as the "Indian scheduled carrier," to operate flights to the United States. SpiceJet would be the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States.

This has been done in terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the United States, SpiceJet said in the regulatory filing.

Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.

"This is to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA," SpiceJet said in the regulatory filing.

Shares of SpiceJet were trading at 49.75, up 4.85 per cent over its previous close on the BSE.

