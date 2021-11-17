OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing
Listen to this article

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service. 

“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing.

India's aviation regulator DGCA on August 26 lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout