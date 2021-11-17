SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service.

“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

India's aviation regulator DGCA on August 26 lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.