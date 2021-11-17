SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing

SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet
SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service.
“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing.
India's aviation regulator DGCA on August 26 lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.
