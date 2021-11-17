Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing

SpiceJet enters into a settlement agreement with Boeing

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing.
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Livemint

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service. 

SpiceJet said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service. 

“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing.

“This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

India's aviation regulator DGCA on August 26 lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Amazon has a trump card in the battle over Future Retail

Property sale or purchase, do not forget these tax aspects

India on the doorstep of vaccinating children against c ...

The rare gainer from the spike in crude oil prices

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!