SpiceJet enters into settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

SpiceJet enters into settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad.
09:52 AM IST

All legal proceedings before a UK Court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Budget carrier SpiceJet has entered into a settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) on December 15.

All legal proceedings before a UK Court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms.

More details awaited

