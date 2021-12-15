SpiceJet enters into settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

SpiceJet enters into settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
All legal proceedings before a UK Court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed
Budget carrier SpiceJet has entered into a settlement deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC) on December 15.
All legal proceedings before a UK Court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms.
More details awaited
