NEW DELHI: SpiceJet Limited , the only Indian operator of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world expects the aircraft to make a comeback soon, the airline's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh told his airline's employees.

Addressing employees of the airline in an email on 15 August, Singh said the return of 737 Max will be a game changer for the domestic airline industry.

"The return of MAX will help us step up both our domestic and international operations, while offering a vastly superior flying experience for our passengers," he said.

"After five quarters of uncertainty and financial stress, the aviation sector in India is once again witnessing green shoots of recovery and SpiceJet, in particular, is all set to take-off on its exciting growth journey," he added.

A copy of Singh's mail to his employees has been reviewed by Mint.

Boeing 737 Max was grounded by aviation regulators around the world in March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on 29 October, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on 10 March, 2019.

Most major aviation markets including the US and European Union have allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. However, India and China are yet to allow the return of this aircraft in their respective countries.

When contacted, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and a Boeing spokesperson didn't offer comments on the timeline for the return of 737 Max in India.

Akasa, a new Indian airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is in advanced discussions with Boeing Co for as many as 80 Max planes, and is likely to offer steeper-than-usual discounts, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Meanwhile, Singh's message to his employees comes days after SpiceJet reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss at ₹731.12 crore for the three month period ended on 30 June, primarily as the second wave of covid-19 pandemic led to a massive decline in passenger traffic.

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the auditors of SpiceJet, have once again raised doubts about the airline’s ability to continue as a going concern as mounting losses have led to complete erosion of net worth, with current liabilities exceeding assets by ₹6,044.91 crore as of 30 June.

SpiceJet reported other income of ₹169.99 crore, which contains compensation from Boeing Co. for the grounding of 737 Max planes during the June quarter. The airline is, however, yet to receive a substantial portion of the compensation from Boeing in form of cash.

Interestingly, SpiceJet had, till the quarter ended 31 March, claimed about ₹1,100 crore as compensation from Boeing Co for grounding 737 Max aircraft.

While the company is confident of getting the due compensation in monetary terms, as it mentioned during the latest quarterly results, the auditors said the airline would report steeper losses had it not recognised the other income (Boeing compensation).

SpiceJet is counting on compensation from Boeing Co., which is yet to be received and this compensation also requires sophisticated structuring and negotiation, said Satyendra Pandey, managing partner at aviation advisory firm AT-TV.

"Currently the compensation is being fully recognized as cash – and this accounting treatment is debatable," added Pandey, who was earlier head of strategy and planning at GoAir.

