NEW DELHI : No-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd, the only Indian operator of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world, expects the aircraft to make a comeback by September.

SpiceJet has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of MAX aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

"The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals," it added.

Boeing 737 Max was grounded by aviation regulators around the world in March 2019 following two fatal crashes involving Lion Air Flight 610 on 29 October 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on 10 March 2019.

Most major aviation markets, including the US and European Union, have allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. However, India and China are yet to allow the return of this aircraft in their respective countries.

When contacted, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the regulator hasn't yet approved the aircraft to fly in India. The senior DGCA official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, didn't give a time frame on the return to service of the aircraft.

Akasa, a new Indian airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is in advanced discussions with Boeing Co for as many as 80 Max planes, and is likely to offer steeper-than-usual discounts, Bloomberg News reported recently.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.