Active Stocks
Wed May 29 2024 15:23:28
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 824.00 -0.83%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.90 -0.54%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,508.50 -1.44%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.65 1.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.00 0.49%
Business News/ Companies / News/  SpiceJet faces yet another insolvency case from engine lessor
BackBack

SpiceJet faces yet another insolvency case from engine lessor

Krishna Yadav

Engine Lease Finance BV told the NCLT it hasn't been paid rental dues totalling more than $16.72 million, including interest, for eight leased engines. Similar cases from at least five other lessors are pending with the tribunal.

In December, Engine Lease Finance BV had approached the Delhi High Court after settlement talks failed, alleging the airline only made partial payments and violated the terms of the agreement. Photo: BloombergPremium
In December, Engine Lease Finance BV had approached the Delhi High Court after settlement talks failed, alleging the airline only made partial payments and violated the terms of the agreement. Photo: Bloomberg

Engine Lease Finance BV, an engine lessor of troubled airline SpiceJet, has filed a fresh insolvency plea against the carrier, saying it hasn't been paid rental dues totalling more than $16.72 million, including interest, for eight leased engines. 

The Delhi bench of The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) heard the plea on Wednesday and sought responses from both parties. The hearing was adjourned to Thursday after SpiceJet's counsel told the court they had received the petition only that morning and needed more time to respond.

The dispute originates from a 2017 agreement through which Engine Lease Finance leased engines to SpiceJet. The airline allegedly began defaulting on payments from 14 April 2021. The lessor claimed it was owed $12.97 million plus $3.75 million in interest, and issued a demand notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. In its response, SpiceJet said there was a pre-existing dispute between the parties. 

Also read: For SpiceJet to stay afloat, some crew will have to deplane

In December, Engine Lease Finance BV approached the Delhi High Court after settlement talks failed, alleging the airline only made partial payments and violated the terms of the agreement.

In October, SpiceJet had agreed to pay the lessor about $2 million and return the leased engines by 25 January. It eventually returned the leased engines in March on the court's orders.

SpiceJet's insolvency troubles

SpiceJet has faced several insolvency pleas in the NCLT over pending dues from various parties including Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin), Willis Lease Finance, Celestial Aviation, Aircastle, and Alterna Aircraft. 

In April, three entities—AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 Ireland—filed such a plea against the airline for allegedly defaulting on rental dues of 77 crore. 

Also read: Delhi HC grants SpiceJet three weeks more to return leased assets to TWC Aviation

The NCLT rejected the pleas of Willis Lease Finance and Wilmington Trust SP, while SpiceJet settled with Celestial Aviation. The pleas by Aircastle, Alterna Aircraft, AWAS 36698 Ireland, AWAS 36694 Ireland, and AWAS 36695 are pending. Wilmington Trust and Willis Lease Finance have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to challenge the NCLT's dismissal of their insolvency pleas.

Also read: Foreign pilots might get to ride India's aviation boom for another year

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Yadav
Krishna, a lawyer turned journalist, is a key member of Mint's corporate team. He covers major legal battles in Delhi's courtrooms, with a focus on finance, markets, and policy. Additionally, he crafts easy-to-understand explainers for complex stories and holds a PG Diploma from the renowned Asian College of Journalism.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 29 May 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue