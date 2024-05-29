SpiceJet faces yet another insolvency case from engine lessor
Engine Lease Finance BV told the NCLT it hasn't been paid rental dues totalling more than $16.72 million, including interest, for eight leased engines. Similar cases from at least five other lessors are pending with the tribunal.
