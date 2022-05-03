The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has off-rostered the crew of SpiceJet flight SG-945 and the maintenance engineer for the aircraft that saw severe turbulence while travelling between Mumbai and Durgapur on 1 May resulting in injuries to at least 14 passengers and three cabin crew members of the 195 people on board.

“The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approximately 1713 IST (on 1 May). During descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G to -1.36G. During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft," the civil aviation regulator said on Monday. “DGCA has off-rostered the crew and the aircraft maintenance engineer who released the aircraft from Durgapur," it said.

The Boeing 737-800 (VT-SLH) aircraft used to operate the flight has also been grounded at Kolkata airport, the aviation regulator said.

“As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out inspection of SpiceJet aircraft across the fleet," it said.

Three of the passengers are still undergoing treatment in hospital for the injuries sustained during the flight. “Two passengers are in intensive care units at hospitals in Durgapur. One, who has been admitted to Diamond Hospital, is suffering from head injury, while the other is in another hospital with a spinal injury," DGCA said. “A few seat hand rests and overhead decorative panel have been damaged. A cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken," it said.

“SpiceJet flight SG-945 flying from Mumbai to Durgapur on 1 May, encountered severe turbulence during descent, which unfortunately resulted in injuries to 11 passengers. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged. SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured. Medical assistance was provided upon arrival.," SpiceJet said.

“The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on social media platform Twitter on Monday.