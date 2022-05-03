SpiceJet fliers hurt in turbulence; fleet under inspection

Three of the passengers are still undergoing treatment in hospital for the injuries sustained during the flight. “Two passengers are in intensive care units at hospitals in Durgapur. One, who has been admitted to Diamond Hospital, is suffering from head injury, while the other is in another hospital with a spinal injury," DGCA said. “A few seat hand rests and overhead decorative panel have been damaged. A cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken," it said.