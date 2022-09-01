OPEN APP
SpiceJet flight scare today: Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag
New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik from new Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said, PTI reported.

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag," PTI quoted the official.

He further added that the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely.

This is not the first time that such an incident involving the carrier has been reported. SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well. 

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. 

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of 789 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year as the company's business was severely impacted due to record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

During the first quarter of the last financial year, SpiceJet net loss stood at 729 crore.

Total revenue for the reported quarter was 2,478 crore as against 1,266 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For the same comparative period, operating expenses were 3,267 crore as against 1,995 crore.

On an EBITDA basis, loss was 379 crore for the reported quarter as against a loss of 244 crore for the quarter ended June FY 2022. The airline continued to add new destinations to its network.

The airline reported a net loss of 458 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 against 235.3 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

