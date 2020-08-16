Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai
-Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only
-UAE nationals
Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai
- Stranded Indian nationals
-All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports.
-UAE Nationals holding a valid visa.
Guidelines for passengers before flying
1) Passengers flying to Dubai should hold a PCR negative report done 96 hours within departure time from any ICMR approved lab.
2) All passengers arriving in Dubai must have a valid health insurance.
3)All passengers will have to fill in Health declaration form available at SpiceJet website prior to departure and arrival to and from Dubai.
Flights schedule from India to Dubai
Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August
Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August
Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August
Flights schedule from Dubai to India
Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August
Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August
Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August.
The ticket bookings for flights from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi to 18 destinations in India from August 16 to 31 have already opened. IndiGo and GoAir have already started flights to UAE.
Vistara is also offering direct flights to Dubai operational under the air bubble agreement till 30-August-2020. The return fares is starting at ₹17,747 (all-inclusive).
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.